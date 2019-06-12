School bus driver could face child endangerment, impaired driving charges, police says

A female school bus driver seen driving "erratically" through west Edmonton on Tuesday could face child endangerment and impaired driving charges, police say.

The woman has already had her licence suspended for 90 days.

Jasen Courtepatte said he was driving home on 67th Avenue near 199th Street when he saw the bus careen over a curb, knock over a street sign and weave in and out of lanes.

"I thought it was a medical episode going on," he said.

About 20 children were on the bus, police said. There were no injuries.

Courtepatte said he called police, then followed the bus to Kim Hung School near Glastonbury Boulevard and Granville Link.

"But she didn't stop [there]," he said. "She kept going, and then she picked up kids and took off again."

Jasen Courtepatte took a photo of the street sign he says the bus ran over. (Facebook: Jasen Courtepatte)

'Amazing that nobody got hurt'

Courtepatte said he followed the bus into the Hamptons neighbourhood.

"There's kids everywhere walking on the streets," he said. "You know, it's just amazing that nobody got hurt, because she was weaving. She was on the left hand side of the road."

Edmonton police said they pulled the bus over at 3:41 p.m. near Hemingway Road and 57th Avenue.

Courtepatte said he saw officers conduct a field sobriety test on the driver.

Another bus was dispatched to take the children home, police said.

The driver has been released on a "promise to appear." Her court date is set for July 24.

This is second incident involving a school bus in Edmonton in the span of four weeks.

In May, 11 students and a driver were taken to hospital after a school bus crashed into a wall on Whitemud Drive.