13 Halloween happenings in the Edmonton area this weekend
DARK, Boo at the Zoo, Haunted Hike, HalloWhinny, Fall-o-ween and more
The spooky season is upon us and there's no shortage of things to do. Here are 13 frightful suggestions for your Halloween weekend.
Fall-o-ween and the 27th Annual Haunted Pumpkin continue this weekend at Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm in Bon Accord, north of Edmonton. They have a bale maze, farm animals, U-pick and more.
You can discover the haunted history of our community as part of Edmonton Ghost Tours. There are four options, from an Old Strathcona ghost tour to the University of Alberta haunted hike, a historical walking tour of Mount Pleasant Cemetery and even a haunted trolley tour aboard the High Level Bridge Streetcar.
A haunted trail and greenhouse experience is on at Kiwi Nurseries in Spruce Grove, with proceeds going to the Parkland food bank. Actors tour visitors through a graveyard, maze and a haunted wedding. Tip: wear rubber boots as the trail can be muddy.
The Alberta Aviation Museum hosts a ghoulish scavenger hunt for all visiting kids and youth. There are six pumpkins hidden throughout the exhibits. If you can spot all six you get a special treat.
Deadmonton has two haunted houses this year. One is called Warped, where you're whisked away to the mysterious Area 51 in Nevada. The second is Dusk — Rise of the Dead. Tickets are on sale until Nov. 7.
The Haunted Hike might seem a bit far a field but this family attraction in Vegreville, east of Edmonton, promises to be worth the trip. It's set up in an RV parts store. Last year more than 6,000 people checked it out.
The second annual HalloWhinny event is taking place at Mission Ridge Stable in Sturgeon County. You can feed and interact with the animals, do a craft and get in on a pony ride. Booking starts at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. on Sunday.
The Town of Devon's Halloween Haunt, on Saturday at the Devon Community Centre, is a family friendly event featuring activity stations and games.
The Halloween Howl is on in Edmonton. It's a virtual walk, run and roll where participants are asked to dress up in their costumes, spend some time outdoors and raise funds for the Alberta Diabetes Foundation.
If you like driving around checking out all the Halloween decorations, there's a new drive-by map for that. Local blogger Christine Bruckmann has created a map showcasing Edmonton and area properties.
And Nadine Riopel has created a trick-or-treating map for northeast and central Edmonton.
- Hinshaw urges COVID safety this Halloween
- Tips and tricks for carving up the perfect pumpkin
- Our annual Halloween Spooktackular is full of podcasts that will keep you up at night
You'll want to check times, online booking details and mask and COVID-19 requirements before heading out the door. As the pandemic continues there are rules this Halloween.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?