13 Halloween happenings in the Edmonton area this weekend

The spooky season is upon us and there's no shortage of things to do. Here are 13 frightful suggestions for your Halloween weekend.

Fall-o-ween and the 27th Annual Haunted Pumpkin continue this weekend at Prairie Gardens and Adventure Farm in Bon Accord, north of Edmonton. They have a bale maze, farm animals, U-pick and more.

You can discover the haunted history of our community as part of Edmonton Ghost Tours. There are four options, from an Old Strathcona ghost tour to the University of Alberta haunted hike, a historical walking tour of Mount Pleasant Cemetery and even a haunted trolley tour aboard the High Level Bridge Streetcar.

A haunted trail and greenhouse experience is on at Kiwi Nurseries in Spruce Grove, with proceeds going to the Parkland food bank. Actors tour visitors through a graveyard, maze and a haunted wedding. Tip: wear rubber boots as the trail can be muddy.

'Gets you back into nature and enjoying Halloween' 1:40 Learn more about the haunted greenhouse and trial set up in support of the Parkland Food Bank at Kiwi Nurseries in Spruce Grove, Alta. 1:40

The Alberta Aviation Museum hosts a ghoulish scavenger hunt for all visiting kids and youth. There are six pumpkins hidden throughout the exhibits. If you can spot all six you get a special treat.

Deadmonton has two haunted houses this year. One is called Warped, where you're whisked away to the mysterious Area 51 in Nevada. The second is Dusk — Rise of the Dead. Tickets are on sale until Nov. 7.

DARK is on at Fort Edmonton Park with some new attractions to treat and terrify. (CBC) Fort Edmonton Park is hosting DARK. This year there are new attractions like food and beverage service, a haunted midway and scary scenarios brought to life by local actors.

The Haunted Hike might seem a bit far a field but this family attraction in Vegreville, east of Edmonton, promises to be worth the trip. It's set up in an RV parts store. Last year more than 6,000 people checked it out.

The second annual HalloWhinny event is taking place at Mission Ridge Stable in Sturgeon County. You can feed and interact with the animals, do a craft and get in on a pony ride. Booking starts at 10:30 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Kids in costumes enjoy trick-or-treating and animal sightings at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. (CBC) The Edmonton Valley Zoo is combining candy and critters for its annual Boo at the Zoo event.

The Town of Devon's Halloween Haunt, on Saturday at the Devon Community Centre, is a family friendly event featuring activity stations and games.

The Halloween Howl is on in Edmonton. It's a virtual walk, run and roll where participants are asked to dress up in their costumes, spend some time outdoors and raise funds for the Alberta Diabetes Foundation.

App helps Edmontonians find the best spooky decor 1:00 Christine Bruckmann wanted to make it easier for people to find the best-decorated houses in the city, so she took matters into her own hands. 1:00

If you like driving around checking out all the Halloween decorations, there's a new drive-by map for that. Local blogger Christine Bruckmann has created a map showcasing Edmonton and area properties.

And Nadine Riopel has created a trick-or-treating map for northeast and central Edmonton.

You'll want to check times, online booking details and mask and COVID-19 requirements before heading out the door. As the pandemic continues there are rules this Halloween.