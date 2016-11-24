Habitat restoration helping restore Alberta caribou populations, research suggests

The Alberta Biodiversity Monitoring Institute has released new research suggesting that the restoration of habitat may improve at-risk caribou populations.

The institute's caribou monitoring unit conducted a study to determine whether restoring human-made so-called "linear features" in boreal forests can help woodland caribou escape predation.

The unit said linear features like seismic lines, pipelines, and roads used to access oil and gas reserves act as highways for wolves to prey on caribou.

Melanie Dickie, research coordinator for the unit said revegetating these areas is key to restoring original predator-prey dynamics.

"These restoration treatments are designed to reestablish the forest cover over the long term, but they also create obstacles which may slow down predators, which could lead to reduced predation on caribou," Dickie explained.

The study looked at whether revegetated areas would slow down both wolves and caribou by setting up cameras along the region.

Dickie said the restoration slowed down the speed of wolves by 23 per cent, and caribou by about 40 per cent.

"Slowing both the predators and their prey is then expected to reduce the encounter rates. If you're moving around your environment less, you're less likely to encounter somebody else," she said.

The data was collected over a three- to four-year period in restored areas compared with areas that had not been revegetated.

But Carolyn Campbell, conservation director with the Alberta Wilderness Association, said more long-term research is critical to determine whether restoration efforts are effective.

"There needs to be more and longer term research, and a larger sample size. But meanwhile it seems as though this should continue," Campbell said.

Campbell added since it takes years for the area to revegetate, it is important to continue treating the areas for long-term effects.

A 2019 University of British Columbia study published in the journal Biological Conservation showed that most predators and prey used the restored seismic lines about as much as they used the unrestored lines.

Campbell said in spite of this, restoring the original state of Alberta's boreal forests over time will force the natural dynamic between wolves and caribou to return.

"We really need to keep studying, and I think, keep taking actions to reduce that overall disturbance so that we're sure we're doing the right things, not just for caribou, but because they indicate good habitat conditions for other sensitive wildlife."