Police seize gun stash, charge youth after break in at west Edmonton gun store

A 17-year-old youth from Spruce Grove is facing charges after a west Edmonton gun store was broken into on the weekend.

Police responded to a report of a break-and-enter at Sebarms Guns and Gear at 115th Avenue and 149th Street.

One witness said the suspect was removing a variety of items including firearms, ammunition and military surplus items, according to a news release Wednesday.

When police showed up, the suspect abandoned most of the stolen items in front of the store and fled with a firearm.

With help from the Edmonton police helicopter and tactical unit, officers arrested the suspect in a nearby industrial compound.

They also found a reported stolen vehicle they believe was used during the theft and which contained a loaded firearm.

With help from Stony Plain RCMP, officers searched a home in Spruce Grove where more stolen firearms and ammunition were seized.

Investigators believe the teen may be linked to similar incidents that took place in the Spruce Grove area last year.

In total, officers seized 30 firearms, more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and a variety of military surplus items, including bayonets and knives.

The teen faces 20 charges including break and enter to steal firearms, theft of motor vehicles and other firearms-related charges.