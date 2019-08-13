Guns, drugs, piles of cash seized after police search two Edmonton homes

Two people have been charged after police searches of two Edmonton homes netted stolen firearms, illicit drugs and more than $166,000 in cash, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams reported Tuesday.

ALERT's Edmonton organized crime and gang team, with help from the Edmonton Police Service and RCMP, searched homes in The Hamptons and Crystallina Nera neighbourhoods on July 17, ALERT said in a news release.

The searches were tied to a drug-trafficking investigation that began in May, ALERT said.

Police recovered three stolen handguns, including one equipped with a suppressor. The weapons had been reported stolen from Mayerthorpe, Strathcona County and Grande Prairie. They will be examined to determine if they were used in any other crimes.

The seized drugs, which have an estimated street value of more than $400,000, included 2.4 kilograms of cocaine, one kilogram of methamphetamine, 305 grams of MDMA and four kilograms of dried cannabis. Police also seized 25 kilograms of a cocaine buffing agent, plus cannabis resin, oils and edibles and more than 350 packages of illicit steroids.

"We're proud of the significant results this investigation yielded in a relatively short period of time," ALERT Edmonton's Insp. Marc Cochlin said in the news release. "Getting these weapons and drugs off the street will go a long way toward making our communities safer."

A 32-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman have been charged with a total of 40 criminal offences, including possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking; possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution; possession of property obtained by crime; and numerous firearms-related offences.