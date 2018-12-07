Edmonton man guilty of sexual interference against two girls while babysitting

An Edmonton man pleaded guilty Thursday to touching two girls for a sexual purpose while he was babysitting them in his home.

The man, who cannot be identified in order to protect the identity of his victims, entered his plea on the second day of his jury trial in Edmonton's Court of Queen's Bench.

The man originally faced eight sex-related charges involving the sisters, including sexual assault and invitation to sexual touching, but the remaining charges were withdrawn by the Crown prosecutor.

He was also pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a weapon for using a belt on the girls, their brother, and his own son.

The offences occurred between September 2013 and October 2016.

Court heard Thursday that police became involved after receiving a complaint from the girls' mother on Oct. 22, 2016.

She reported that her daughters, who were seven and eight years old at the time, had been sexually assaulted by the accused.

Alberta's Children's Services removed the accused's son who lived with him at the time.

A social worker testified that Children's Services was concerned over the man's use of a belt to spank the child.

The man has yet to be sentenced.