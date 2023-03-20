Guilbeault wants stronger links with Alberta on issues of oilsands tailings ponds

Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is emphasizing his call for stronger links between Ottawa and Alberta when it comes to environmental protection in the oilsands.

Guilbeault repeated today his plan for a new body with federal and provincial members that would share information, especially on environmental emergencies like the releases from Imperial Oil's Kearl mine in Alberta.

The mine is located in the Athabasca region of northern Alberta, about 70 kilometres north of Fort McMurray.

Last May, Imperial Oil reported to the Alberta Energy Regulator that it had found some brown sludge outside the boundaries of one of its Kearl tailings ponds.

Over the following summer and fall, investigators determined that it had come from the pond and contained levels of several toxic contaminants that exceeded environmental guidelines.

On Feb. 6, the regulator issued an environmental protection order after a second tailings release from Imperial — 5.3 million litres of wastewater that escaped a catchment pond.

Guilbeault, in a letter last week to his provincial counterpart, Sonya Savage, spelled out what he's hoping to see.

He says he wants the new federal-provincial body to have a say in remediation and containment of the ponds, as well as about notifications for spills or seeps.

Guilbeault also wants the body to look at reform of water monitoring in the area.

In her public statements, Savage has agreed to the need to look at communication between the two levels of government.

More to come.