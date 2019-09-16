GSA founder, newcomer ambassador among 'Great Kids' recognized by Alberta government

By last fall, Deyana Altahsh had moved to three different high schools in the three years she's been in Canada.

But that didn't stop her from volunteering as a high school ambassador for newcomers.

"I kind of got to the point where I'm like, if I have friends or if I don't, I don't care. I just wanna help and reach out because if someone had a similar experience as me, I want them to feel comfortable in their new school like what I felt when I came to Trochu," Altahsh said.

Altahsh and her family arrived in the central Alberta town of Trochu, about 90 kilometres southeast of Red Deer in 2016, after spending years trying to flee the civil war in Syria.

The 18-year-old was one of 16 recipients of the 2019 Great Kids Awards, recognized on the 20th anniversary of the award ceremony on Sunday in Edmonton. The winners were selected from a list of 112 nominees from age five to 18.

Personal struggles

The awards recognize young people building stronger community despite their own personal struggles.

Alberta's Minister of Children Services Rebecca Schulz handed out the prize.

Alberta's Minister of Children Services Rebecca Schulz handed out the 2019 Great Kids Awards. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

"These young people have done extraordinary things in their communities, within their schools, and are making a difference for their families, their peers and their communities," Schulz said.

"Some of them have raised money for the children's hospital, stood up against bullying, or come to our province as newcomers and have experienced extraordinary challenges but managed to stay positive and really make a difference. So they're a great example for all of us, really, across the province."

In Grade 5, award winner So-So Chen founded the first Gender-Sexuality Alliance (GSA) Club for students at Captain Nichola Goddard School.

So-So Chen is a recipient of the 2019 Great Kids Awards. (Scott Neufeld/CBC)

'Not alone'

Now at 12 years old, Chen is organizing a conference for GSAs across southern Alberta.

"Even though people tell you you're not alone, it's sort of hard not to feel alone. But then I started a GSA and suddenly there's a bunch of people and I'm like hey, I'm not alone. Wow," Chen said.

Chen was nominated by the teacher who helped start the GSA.

Award winners were also nominated by principals, peers and family members.