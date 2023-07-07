Researchers scramble for data on Franklin's ground squirrels to protect species

An Edmonton researcher is worried the population of the elusive Franklin's ground squirrel might be declining, but she doesn't have enough data to back it up.

A tip-off from naturalists in the city led Jessica Haines, an ecologist and MacEwan University assistant professor, to dig deeper into the species.

Once common in central Alberta, they haven't been seen in the Edmonton area for more than a decade now, Haines told CBC's Edmonton AM.

"The problem is we don't actually know what's going on with them," she said. "Right now, their status is undetermined."

LISTEN | An Edmonton ecologist talks about why she's researching the Franklin's ground squirrel

Edmonton AM 10:11 Squirrels of Alberta Did you know there are 14 species of squirrels in Alberta? Ecologist Jessica Haines is an assistant professor at MacEwan University. She studies squirrels and is involved in a project trying to figure out what is happening to Franklin's ground squirrel.

Undetermined means there isn't enough information to call the species endangered.

That's why Haines partnered up with the advocacy group Nature Alberta on a citizenship project to collect data on the squirrel.

Haines is calling on Edmontonians to help with the project by sharing any sightings of the squirrel.

Population decline

Naturalists — commonly professionals that have experience working outdoors or nature hobbyists — noticed Franklin's ground squirrels appeared to be disappearing in the province.

The data collected on the species last year by Nature Alberta supported the observations of population decline made by naturalists.

The Franklin's ground squirrel is bushy-tailed like a grey tree squirrel and much larger than a gopher. (Richard Schneider)

"The distribution of Franklin's ground squirrels, so the area that they cover across the province, has decreased to at least half or maybe even a third of what they used to be," Haines said.

Haines stressed the squirrel's importance is related to Alberta's parkland habitat; a transition zone from the northern boreal forest to the southern grasslands.

"It could be that there's something going on in that habitat, that we're not really aware of right now," Haines said.

Not having accurate information takes away the time that could be spent protecting a potentially endangered species. Especially concerning given the species' population could be declining every year.

The project team is collecting data through citizen observation, resurveying old sites, and collecting genetic samples to better understand the species' population. They will be conducting the research for a couple of years, Haines said.

"We want to be able to confirm that so that we can take action soon," Haines said.

Jessica Haines, a MacEwan assistant professor and ecologist, is working with Nature Alberta to collect more data on Franklin's ground squirrels. (Jessica Haines)

"If this species has declined as much as we think it has, we really need to be doing something to make sure that we don't have it disappear in the province," she said.

Ground squirrels, often confused with gophers, are common throughout the province. The Richardson's ground squirrel can usually be found in open fields, or along roadsides.

Franklin's ground squirrels prefer a bushy environment and would have commonly been found in Edmonton's river valley.

The squirrel is bushy-tailed and slightly larger than a gopher.

People who have spotted the Franklin's ground squirrel are asked to submit a historical observation form available on Nature Alberta's website.