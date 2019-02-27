Groat Road Bridge reopened after 'crane wheel derailment'
'No injuries, no damage,' city says on Twitter
Following an emergency closure, Groat Road Bridge was re-opened Thursday just in time for the morning rush of river valley commuters.
A tweet from the city, posted around 6 a.m., said the bridge is open again. The message reminded motorists to drive cautiously through the construction zone.
The bridge was closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a "crane wheel derailment."
The city said there no injuries or damage but provided no further information on the incident.
UPDATE - Groat Bridge is open again. Please drive carefully through the construction zone; watch for City roads and construction crew members. Thanks for your patience as we resolved this! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yegtraffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yegtraffic</a><br>🚗—@CityofEdmonton