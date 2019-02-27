Skip to Main Content
Groat Road Bridge reopened after 'crane wheel derailment'

Following an emergency closure, Groat Road Bridge was re-opened Thursday just in time for the morning rush of river valley commuters.

'No injuries, no damage,' city says on Twitter

Edmonton's Groat Road Bridge was closed in both directions after an incident involving a crane. (Manuel Carrillos Avalos/CBC)

A tweet from the city, posted around 6 a.m., said the bridge is open again. The message reminded motorists to drive cautiously through the construction zone. 

The bridge was closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a "crane wheel derailment." 

The city said there no injuries or damage but provided no further information on the incident.

