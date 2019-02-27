Groat Road Bridge reopened after 'crane wheel derailment'

Following an emergency closure, Groat Road Bridge was re-opened Thursday just in time for the morning rush of river valley commuters.

A tweet from the city, posted around 6 a.m., said the bridge is open again. The message reminded motorists to drive cautiously through the construction zone.

The bridge was closed in both directions Wednesday afternoon following a "crane wheel derailment."

The city said there no injuries or damage but provided no further information on the incident.