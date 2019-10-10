Grizzly found shot to death southeast of Grande Cache, Alta.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife enforcement officers are investigating after the discovery of a grizzly bear shot and killed near Grande Cache.

On Oct. 2, following up on a report of a dead bear, officers found a large male grizzly with a bullet hole in its side, roughly one kilometre downstream of Highway 40 along the Big Berland River. The location is about 65 kilometres southeast of Grande Cache.

"The bear appeared to have been shot and left a few days prior to the report," Alberta Fish and Wildlife said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Hunting grizzly bears, a designated threatened species in Alberta. is illegal.

The maximum penalty for killing a grizzly is a $100,000 fine and/or two years in jail.

Anyone with information about the bear's killing is asked to call Grande Cache Fish and Wildlife, the 24-hour Report-A-Poacher line, or submit an online report at alberta.ca/report-poacher.aspx.

Callers can remain anonymous. People who provide information that leads to charges are eligible for a cash reward.