Man reportedly mauled by grizzly bear in northern Alberta

A forestry contractor was reportedly mauled by a grizzly bear while working in northern Alberta on Friday, RCMP say.

The man was working in the Goose Mountain area about 280 kilometres northwest of Edmonton when he encountered the bear.

He arrived at the Swan Hills Healthcare Centre, about an hour away from Goose Mountain, at around 3 p.m., RCMP Sgt. Shawn French said.

The healthcare centre contacted police, which is common practice in rural communities when faced with unusual events.

French described the man's injuries as superficial, noting the majority appeared to be scratches, particularly to the man's arms.

"It seemed like he was certainly attacked by the bear," French said.

It's unclear how the man got to the healthcare centre, French said, but noted it is possible that the man drove himself.

Treated and released

Officials with Alberta Health Services said they had not transported anyone to hospital who had been involved in an animal attack.

The man was treated and released from the facility, French said.

"Once it was determined that is was an animal attack, Fish &Wildlife … were brought into it," French said.

No one from the provincial agency was immediately available for comment late Friday.

French said people in isolated areas potentially home to or frequented by grizzly bears and wildlife need to be extra conscious of the risks.

"You need to make as much noise as possible so that you're not startling any animals in the area," French said. "You need to be cognizant of your surroundings and what's out there. You want to try and not put yourself in a dangerous situation if you can."