Second grizzly bear found shot south of Grande Prairie

Fish and Wildlife investigators are asking for tips after two grizzly bears were found shot in the span of a week near Grande Prairie.

The second bear was found around 3 p.m Wednesday about 100 kilometres south of the city. The mature male, weighing about 500 pounds, was found approximately 15 metres off Red Rock Road, which can be accessed through Wolf Creek Road or the main Weyerhaeuser Road.

It had a single gunshot wound to the chest. Investigators believe the animal was shot at the same location where it was found.

'Particularly rare'

The latest shot grizzly was found about 60 kilometres south of where a young one-year-old female grizzly bear was found dead on Saturday afternoon.

"We can't say that they're connected and we're not ruling it out," said Brendan Cox, a spokesman for Alberta Fish and Wildlife. "We are just asking the public for any information that's out there so we can put all the pieces together."

The female was lying under a road barricade sign at kilometre 42.5 of Weyerhaeuser Road. A single gunshot wound was found on the bear and its wounds suggested the animal had been shot at the location where it was found.

"It's particularly rare to have two grizzly bears shot in such a short time span and so close together geographically," Cox said. "It's something that we have to take very seriously and it is a priority for us to get to the bottom of both of these occurrences."

Hunting grizzly bears has been illegal in Alberta since 2006. Grizzlies were listed as a threatened species under the Alberta Wildlife Act in Alberta in 2010 when it was determined there were only about 700 left.

If convicted, a person who kills a grizzly could face a maximum fine of $100,000 and/or one year in jail.