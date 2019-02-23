Police back at scene of Griesbach explosion after unknown substance found in garage

Edmonton police are back at the scene of an explosion in Griesbach, after fire officials found a gel and powder substance at the scene on Saturday.

Two people were injured in the explosion, which happened in a garage in the area of 97A Street and 147th Avenue on Friday night. They have since been released from hospital.

Windows in an attached house were shattered by the explosion, and some neighbouring homes were also damaged.

Intact propane tanks were found at the scene.

Acting Staff Sgt. Mike Zaparyniuk said there is no risk to the public, but members of the bomb squad are working in the area. Zaparyniuk said the substance was found in the garage and was not marked.

"We just don't know what it is," he said.

"There's no way for us to test it right now, so we just have our explosives guys going out to figure out what it is. It could be harmless, it could be whatever, we're just taking the precaution."

The explosion is not considered criminal, but remains under investigation.