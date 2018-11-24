Football frenzy continues with Grey Cup Parade in Edmonton

Football fans across the country are counting down the hours until the Grey Cup final on Sunday. Hundreds of them channelled their anticipation into celebration during the CN Grey Cup Parade in Edmonton on Saturday.

The colourful procession marched down Jasper Avenue downtown, featuring cheerleaders, drum lines, and even jolly old Saint Nick, as the annual event was combined with Santa's Parade of Lights.

Watch: Football fans take to the streets of downtown Edmonton.

The Grey Cup parade made its way through downtown Edmonton on Saturday. 1:31

The hometown Edmonton Eskimos were celebrated, while plenty of Calgary Stampeders and Ottawa Redblacks fans were also on hand.

The Stamps and Redblacks will take the field at Commonwealth Stadium Sunday at 4 p.m.