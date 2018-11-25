Skip to Main Content
Grey Cup fever sweeps Edmonton for Ottawa, Calgary matchup

Hundreds marched cup from Expo Centre to Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday

CBC News ·
The keeper of the cup along with a throng of fans marched the Grey Cup from the Expo Centre to Commonwealth Stadium. (CBC)

Their team wasn't in the final, but Edmontonians turned out in considerable numbers on Sunday to celebrate the 106th Grey Cup game between the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks. 

Hundreds of fans dressed in Edmonton Eskimos gear marched the cup from the Expo Centre in northeast Edmonton to the stadium down the road.
Edmonton Eskimos fans play the drums while the cup is marched to the football venue. (CBC)

Some fans wearing Calgary colours shouted "Go Stamps Go," while a few cheered "Let's go Ottawa."

With their own team eliminated from the game, some Edmontonians came around to support their southern Alberta counterparts.

Several CBC Edmonton reporters were at the game posting their observations on social media, along with Calgary and Toronto reporters tweeting out the play-by-plays.

The Stampeders won the game 27-16 over the Redblacks.

