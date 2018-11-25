Grey Cup fever sweeps Edmonton for Ottawa, Calgary matchup

Their team wasn't in the final, but Edmontonians turned out in considerable numbers on Sunday to celebrate the 106th Grey Cup game between the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks.

Edmonton Eskimos fans play the drums while the cup is marched to the football venue. (CBC) Hundreds of fans dressed in Edmonton Eskimos gear marched the cup from the Expo Centre in northeast Edmonton to the stadium down the road.

Some fans wearing Calgary colours shouted "Go Stamps Go," while a few cheered "Let's go Ottawa."

With their own team eliminated from the game, some Edmontonians came around to support their southern Alberta counterparts.

Spotted in Edmonton on my way to watch the game.

Several CBC Edmonton reporters were at the game posting their observations on social media, along with Calgary and Toronto reporters tweeting out the play-by-plays.

High energy in Commonwealth Stadium as we're about 45 minutes away from kickoff between the Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders.

The Stampeders won the game 27-16 over the Redblacks.