Grey Cup fever sweeps Edmonton for Ottawa, Calgary matchup
Hundreds marched cup from Expo Centre to Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday
Their team wasn't in the final, but Edmontonians turned out in considerable numbers on Sunday to celebrate the 106th Grey Cup game between the Calgary Stampeders and the Ottawa Redblacks.
Some fans wearing Calgary colours shouted "Go Stamps Go," while a few cheered "Let's go Ottawa."
With their own team eliminated from the game, some Edmontonians came around to support their southern Alberta counterparts.
Spotted in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yeg</a> on my way to watch the game. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/yyc?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#yyc</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup106?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup106</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoStampsGo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoStampsGo</a> <a href="https://t.co/uoww86uMUz">pic.twitter.com/uoww86uMUz</a>—@ChanginJen
Several CBC Edmonton reporters were at the game posting their observations on social media, along with Calgary and Toronto reporters tweeting out the play-by-plays.
High energy in Commonwealth Stadium as we’re about 45 minutes away from kickoff between the Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/greycup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#greycup</a> <a href="https://t.co/8GVylrVDgC">pic.twitter.com/8GVylrVDgC</a>—@TravisMcEwanCBC
The Stampeders won the game 27-16 over the Redblacks.