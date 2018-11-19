'It's going to be great!': 50 local kids score free tickets to the Grey Cup

Fifty kids from the Edmonton area were gobsmacked Monday morning when a trip to the Commonwealth Stadium turned into a surprise chance to attend the Grey Cup game.

The kids, along with parents and teachers, were at the stadium for what many thought was a field trip.

The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Esks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Esks</a> organization donated 50 Grey Cup tickets to various youth organizations today, including: Kids Up Front, Capital District Minor Football Association, Multicultural Health Brokers Co-operative, and Amiskwaciy Academy! <a href="https://t.co/8LOnPb62Jp">pic.twitter.com/8LOnPb62Jp</a> —@EdmontonEsks Instead, Ricardo Miranda, Alberta's minister of culture and tourism, told the kids and their chaperones they were getting tickets to attend the 106th Grey Cup.

"Experiencing the Grey Cup final and all the festivities will be an exciting and unforgettable experience for these young football fans," said Miranda.

'I think it made a lot of people's day today'

The lucky ticket holders, ranging in age from 5 to 17, were chosen from a number of different groups. They include Kids Up Front, the Multicultural Health Brokers, the Capital District Minor Football Association and the Amiskwaciy Academy.

"I think it made a lot of people's day today," said Samara Collins, who attends the Amiskwaciy Academy. "We got tickets and jackets. I think that's really nice what they did. Some kids don't have this opportunity.

"I just came to school and they asked me if I wanted to come," said Grade 9 student Bronson LaChance, who showed off his black Adidas Grey Cup jacket with pride. "So ... here I am. I've got a ticket to the Grey Cup and I've got a jacket that doesn't fit me."

Others included minor league football players from Edmonton, who will be cheering despite the fact the hometown Edmonton Eskimos won't be in the game.

'It's going to be pretty exciting'

2 Young men representing our Edmonton Seahawks Football Club.<br>A huge Thank you to Minster Miranda, Edmonton Eskimos CEO Len Rhodes for everything today. <a href="https://twitter.com/NEMFA_Seahawks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NEMFA_Seahawks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/cdmfaexecdir?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cdmfaexecdir</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/EdmontonEsks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EdmontonEsks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/LenRhodesPrez?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LenRhodesPrez</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/_RicardoYYC?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@_RicardoYYC</a> <a href="https://t.co/sFziz1fUI1">pic.twitter.com/sFziz1fUI1</a> —@craigbaikie1 "I just want Ottawa to win, and Calgary really bad to lose," said Grade 6 student Zachary Baikie, who plays football for the Edmonton Seahawks.

Anthony Burg is a teammate on the Seahawks.

"I'm pretty excited and thankful," he said. "This will be my first Grey Cup that I'm going to, and it's going to be pretty exciting and fun."

After posing for pictures in the stands, the kids and their parents got a chance to spend time on the field, a rare opportunity.

"It's hard getting on the field," said former Eskimos slotback Rick Walters, who now works as the manager for cultural initiatives for the Alberta Government.

'I don't want to say it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'

The department Walters works for helped make the ticket giveaway happen through a $1.5-million community grant from the province to help support the Grey Cup festival.

"To be able to come down to the field and throw the football around, to get tickets and some jackets, to be able to go to the game, it's amazing," said Walters, who won a Grey Cup ring with the Eskimos in 2003.

"I don't want to say it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," he said. "I hope it's not. But it's a neat opportunity for young people to experience."

The kids will be in the stands Sunday to watch the Calgary Stampeders take on the Ottawa Redblacks.

Kickoff is at 4 p.m.