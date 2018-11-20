It may set off metal detectors at the airport.

The most coveted prize in the Canadian Football League was scheduled to arrive at Edmonton International Airport Tuesday morning.

In town for the big game on Sunday, the Grey Cup will be waiting for either the Calgary Stampeders or the Ottawa Redblacks to take it home.

While the Cup is in Edmonton, members of the Canadian Armed Forces will be standing on guard.

Canadian Armed Forces accompany the Cup

Though it's not the usual kind of escort conducted by the armed forces, hundreds of members will be involved in making sure the trophy makes it safely to Sunday's game.

"What we're going to do is give them a hand in transporting it from event to event, with some soldiers to symbolize the joining of this effort and this celebration," said Capt. Joe Jasper of the 3rd Canadian Division.

On Tuesday, the Cup will be formally welcomed to town at a ceremony at CFB Edmonton.

Jasper promised a "dramatic entrance" for the trophy.

"One of the things just to make this fun and interesting is, we're going to look to surprise the public and the media with the arrival of the Cup," he said.

Though tight-lipped about specifics, Jasper said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie will attend the event, along with beloved Edmonton Eskimo alumnus Henry "Gizmo" Williams.

"This is the formal and symbolic arrival of the Cup into Edmonton," said Jasper.

After Tuesday's event, Canadian forces members will transport the Cup will to the Grey Cup Festival kick off downtown Wednesday night.

Flyover by Snowbirds

The Cup will be seen at Saturday's parade, where the forces will have armoured vehicles.

This year, 10 children will ride along with members of the armed forces.

The children will represent Edmonton charities, such as the Make A Wish Foundation.

It's all a lead up to the main event, the Grey Cup game on Sunday.

The Snowbirds will do a flyover at Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday.

The Snowbirds will do a flyover of Commonwealth Stadium on Sunday. (Cpl Sebastian Boucher)

Some lucky soldiers will also stay to watch the game, said Jasper.

About 300 members of the armed forces will be involved in some way in Grey Cup activities.

Jasper said it wasn't hard to find people who wanted to take part.

"There's a lot of football fans here in the division," he said.