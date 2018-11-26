Edmonton fan wins Grey Cup 50-50 jackpot

Even with the Eskimos on the sidelines, one Edmonton fan still won big at the 2018 Grey Cup.

An Eskimos season ticket holder is $302,907.50 richer after winning the 50-50 jackpot during the Calgary Stampeders win over the Ottawa Redblacks.

The winner of the 50-50 jackpot was a local Edmonton fan, said Lucas Barrett, manager, of communications at the CFL.

The prize was claimed during Sunday's game at Commonwealth Stadium. The name of the lucky fan has not been made public.

"It's good news for someone in Edmonton," Barrett said in an interview with CBC News on Monday.