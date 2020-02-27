Alberta oilfield company draws fire for sexually graphic 'Greta' image

Two Alberta cabinet ministers have joined the chorus of condemnation levelled at a Red Deer energy company over a graphic image that surfaced this week on Facebook.

The Facebook post published Wednesday shows a cartoon image of a pair of hands holding the braids of a female figure from behind, with the name Greta scrawled across her back. Directly below the image is the logo of X-Site Energy Services.

Doug Sparrow, general manager of X-Site Energy Services, declined a request for an interview when contacted by CBC News.

The image has been widely denounced in hundreds of comments on social media.

Alberta Energy Minister Sonya Savage weighed on her Twitter account.

"This graphic is completely unacceptable," Savage wrote. "It certainly does not represent Alberta's energy industry."

This graphic is completely unacceptable. It certainly does not represent Alberta's energy industry. <br><br>I agree with Minister <a href="https://twitter.com/LeelaAheer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LeelaAheer</a> - those responsible should apologize immediately. <a href="https://t.co/TUhqnWGx3G">https://t.co/TUhqnWGx3G</a> —@sonyasavage

Savage echoed a call for an apology posted on Twitter by Leela Aheer, the minister of culture, multiculturalism and status of women.

CBC News has chosen not to republish the image.

Edson RCMP are investigating, a spokesperson told CBC on Thursday.

A Red Deer graphic design company that has produced decals for X-Site in the past said it had nothing to do with the Greta image

"I thought it was disgusting," said Serina Roker, production manager for Velocity Graphics.

Roker said an old Facebook post from 2018 is likely why people have linked the company to the cartoon image.

"I have a young daughter and I don't know what the meaning behind it was supposed to be," Roker said of the image. "But it doesn't look good."

Comments on social media linking Velocity to the image prompted Roker to issue a statement on the company's Facebook page denying they produced the decal. She said the company will not work with X-Site in the future.

"False accusations like this can really damage a company," said Roker, who is worried the company will lose customers and future business.

A post from June 25, 2018, on Velocity's Facebook page said: "It's never boring around here when xsite energy services puts in a stick order — you guys crack me up."

In early February, X-Site posted an image on Instagram saying the company had found a new name for its high-efficiency heater, calling it The Greta.