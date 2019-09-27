Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg 'doesn't understand' Alberta, environment minister says

Alberta's environment minister says teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg "doesn't understand" Alberta and signalled the government won't be laying out the welcome mat for her upcoming visit to the province.

Speaking to reporters outside the legislature Tuesday, Environment Minister Jason Nixon said Thunberg hasn't reached out to the UCP government in advance of her visit, and the government has no plans to contact her.

"I do hope that if she does come to our beautiful province, she takes the time to talk to our state-of-the-art industry partners, who are working tirelessly to continue to produce the most ethical and environmentally friendly oil and gas products in the world," Nixon said.

"When you look at some of Ms. Thunberg's comments, she doesn't understand our province," Nixon said later, adding Thunberg needs to realize that Alberta must be an active partner in any global climate-change strategy.





Heading north again. Now follows a few days of well needed rest while enjoying the spectacular nature of Wyoming, Idaho and Montana. Then on to Alberta, Canada! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/slowtravel?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#slowtravel</a> <a href="https://t.co/iTfyF9ROCb">pic.twitter.com/iTfyF9ROCb</a> —@GretaThunberg



Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson used the same medium Tuesday morning to extend a welcome to the 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden. On Saturday, Thunberg announced on Twitter she will travel to Alberta after a series of appearances in the United States.

"I'd love to invite you to [Edmonton's] city hall to discuss the Edmonton Declaration and some of the environmentally friendly projects we're working on," Iveson tweeted at Thunberg.

"Regardless of where you visit, I wish you nothing but the best."