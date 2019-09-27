Skip to Main Content
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg 'doesn't understand' Alberta, environment minister says
Edmonton·New

Alberta’s environment minister says teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg “doesn’t understand” Alberta and signalled the government won’t be laying out the welcome mat for her upcoming visit to the province.

UCP government has no plans to contact Thunberg in advance of her visit to the province

Jennie Russell · CBC News ·
Activist Greta Thunberg addresses the crowd at the end of a climate march in Montreal in September. The 16-year-old announced on Twitter she would soon be visiting Alberta. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Speaking to reporters outside the legislature Tuesday, Environment Minister Jason Nixon said Thunberg hasn't reached out to the UCP government in advance of her visit, and the government has no plans to contact her.

"I do hope that if she does come to our beautiful province, she takes the time to talk to our state-of-the-art industry partners, who are working tirelessly to continue to produce the most ethical and environmentally friendly oil and gas products in the world," Nixon said.

"When you look at some of Ms. Thunberg's comments, she doesn't understand our province," Nixon said later, adding Thunberg needs to realize that Alberta must be an active partner in any global climate-change strategy.

On Saturday, Thunberg announced on Twitter she will travel to Alberta after a series of appearances in the United States.



Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson used the same medium Tuesday morning to extend a welcome to the 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden.

"I'd love to invite you to [Edmonton's] city hall to discuss the Edmonton Declaration and some of the environmentally friendly projects we're working on," Iveson tweeted at Thunberg.

"Regardless of where you visit, I wish you nothing but the best."



NDP Leader Rachel Notley said while she doesn't agree with every idea Thunberg proposes, she agrees that "we need to move forward with concrete strategies to reduce our emissions."

She also said the UCP government must "stop distracting from the fact that people across the world are concerned about climate change."

"We need to be leaders; we don't need to be cowards," Notley said.

