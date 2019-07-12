Skip to Main Content
Hand grenades among Red Deer RCMP weapons, drug seizure
Edmonton

Three people are facing close to three dozen charges relating to the investigation

CBC News ·
Red Deer RCMP seized guns and drugs from a Sylvan Lake home on June 27. (RCMP)

Three hand grenades were among a stockpile of weapons and drugs seized by Red Deer RCMP on June 27, police said Friday.

Body armour, seven firearms and ammunition were also recovered by Mounties following a 10-day drug trafficking investigation in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake. 

Just over 400 grams of methamphetamine was seized, as well as small quantities of fentanyl and cocaine and about $25,500 cash. 

Military members at CFB Wainwright have since taken possession of the grenades. 

Three people are collectively facing 35 charges related to the bust.

Just over $25,500 in cash was seized during the raid. (RCMP)
