Fallen trees cause early closure at Gregoire Lake Provincial Park near Fort McMurray

Alberta's Gregoire Lake Provincial Park is closing early for the season after heavy winds caused more than 100 trees to fall.

"On Aug. 21, wind gusts of about 60 km/h caused more than 20 healthy-looking trees to fall across the park access road," stated a news release Wednesday. "Another 100 trees have fallen elsewhere in the park."

Visitors were safely evacuated when trees started falling, and Alberta Parks issued a notice on its website about the park's temporary closure on Aug. 22.

"Very wet conditions this year and fire-damaged soils from the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire are causing healthy-looking trees at Gregoire Lake to fall down, even in moderate winds," the release stated.

"Although our decision to close the park will affect camping opportunities for the last few weeks of summer, our top priority is always the safety of Albertans," Jason Nixon, Minister of Environment and Parks stated in the release.

The park was "severely affected" by the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire and after the fire, parks staff focused on clearing dead and fire-affected trees.

Areas with healthy-looking trees were previously considered safe, but now need to be thoroughly evaluated, the release stated.

Over the coming months, park officials will look at how fire-affected areas in the park can be restored safely. Work is anticipated to be complete in time for the 2020 camping season.

The park is nestled between Fort McMurray and Lac Lac Biche, on the northern shore of Gregoire Lake.

It usually remains open for campers until Thanksgiving weekend.