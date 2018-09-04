Divers encounter rough, murky waters in Gregoire Lake recovery mission

A dive team's efforts to recover the body of a 16-year-old boy from a northern Alberta lake ended Monday after shallow, rough waters hindered the search

The boy is believed to have drowned after falling into Gregoire Lake, southeast of Fort McMurray, on Saturday afternoon.

Over two days, members of the Camrose-based Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society completed several dives and used advanced sonar equipment and underwater cameras to scan the lake

However, conditions were difficult and visibility was poor, Wood Buffalo RCMP said Tuesday.

'The waters were murky'

"Due to the shallow water, and the water being quite rough this past weekend, the sonar and underwater cameras were used, but they were limited in what they could provide to the emergency crews that were responding," said RCMP Cpl. Teri-Ann Deobald.

"The waters were murky because of the movement, so that affected what the cameras would let us see under water."

Strong winds had stirred up the lake bed, making the work of dive teams more difficult, Deobald said.

"Weather is definitely playing a role in this, but the lake is shallow," she said. "Usually with sonar, you can see down 100 feet. However, there are places in this lake that are only eight feet deep.

"When you're doing sonar in shallow water, you have to do short patrols but because the waters are rough, it's hard for the sonar to give accurate responses."

The volunteer divers have returned home, Deobald said. Other volunteer dive teams could be called in from other areas of the province, she said.

Boat patrols of the lake will continue throughout the week.

The search, which began on Saturday afternoon, was declared a recovery mission on Sunday.

The teen was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. RCMP got a call for help from a concerned boater who had watched the teenager fall into the water and struggle to swim.

The boy was believed to be on a watercraft that later washed up on shore. Water conditions were rough at a the time and continued to be poor throughout the night that followed.

The boy's name is not being released.

Our thoughts remain with the boy's family. - RCMP statement

The Anzac fire department, RCMP officers, a police helicopter, the RCMP jet boat, Search and Rescue Alberta volunteers and Fish and Wildlife officers have all been involved in the search.

"RCMP would like to thank all agencies, search team members and volunteers who have worked tirelessly in their search efforts, as well as the community for their outpouring of support," Tuesday's statement said.

"Our thoughts remain with the boy's family."

Gregoire Lake is about 40 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray, near Highway 881 and the Gregoire Lake reserve.