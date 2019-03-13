Alberta funds 16 green transport projects, including zero-emissions truck
$100 million set aside for new green transportation projects
Alberta is ponying up $100 million to kick-start new green transportation projects, including a truck that can drive long distances while delivering net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.
The truck project is being developed by the Alberta Motor Transport Association.
The province is funding 16 such projects that it says will create 114 new jobs while, in terms of GHG reductions, taking the equivalent of more than 530,000 cars off the road.
Another project will see the City of Edmonton test market a more cost-effective charging system to transition buses from diesel to electric.
The province is also providing an additional $5 million to assist small and medium-sized oil and gas companies at reducing methane waste through energy-efficient equipment upgrades.
Environment Minister Shannon Phillips announced the projects Tuesday.
"Alberta is better positioned than ever before to help our homegrown industries reduce emissions and become more competitive in a lower-carbon future," Phillips said about the projects.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.