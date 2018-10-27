'A crippling blow': Edmonton-area canoe club pleas for return of stolen boats

A canoe and kayak club is desperate for the return of about 25 boats, which members say were stolen last week in St. Albert.

The racing boats are valued at about $50,000 and were made in Europe. Without them, the Greater Edmonton Racing Canoe and Kayak Club won't be able to train properly.

Head coach Zak Mahmoudi said the boats were being stored in a trailer at 71 Riel Drive in St. Albert. The trailer was parked in a Quonset in a field, and was stolen about a week ago, though the club isn't sure of the exact date it was taken. The theft has been reported to police.

Club members rallied Saturday, at the site where their boats were taken.

"It's heartbreaking for our club. We're so hurt," Mahmoudi said. "We basically cannot operate right now."

Club president John Brown noted the trailer was being used as a temporary storage place while the club transitioned its training sessions from Kirk Lake to Cardiff Lake.

"We've lost a considerable chunk of our assets, and our program's going to really hurt because of it," he said, noting the club has insurance, but it doesn't come close to covering the loss.

"To try to replace that as a non-profit organization, that's a crippling blow."

He said some of the young athletes have Olympic aspirations — a goal they'll struggle to achieve without proper racing boats to train or compete with.

"Without them, we don't have a program," he said.

'You can't sell them'

The stolen trailer. (Zak Mahmoudi)

It's likely whoever stole the club's gear was interested in the trailer, not the boats, Mahmoudi said. They're racing boats, which means novice canoers and kayakers would struggle to use them.

"Please put our boats in a visible place," he said. "You can't sell them. You can't make money on these boats. No one is going to buy these boats from you."

The boats might have already been abandoned somewhere, Brown said.

"If people would take a moment to check their farms or their fields, it's very likely that 25 kayaks and canoes are out there doing nothing," Brown said.

"We'd like them back."