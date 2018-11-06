Alberta baker rises to top in The Great Canadian Baking Show

Eliminated by tough pie crusts, sunken soufflés and goopy ganache, only three bakers remain in The Great Canadian Baking Show.

And one of them is from Alberta.

Megan Stasiewich, a home-based hairstylist and mother of three from Leduc, will be featured in the season finale of the CBC series on Wednesday.

She'll be facing off for the ultimate title against Andrei Godoroja of Vancouver and Sachin Seth of Halifax.

For the amateur baker, victories so far have been sweet.

"It feels really, really amazing. A very unreal experience," Stasiewich said in an interview Tuesday with CBC Radio's Edmonton AM. "It is beyond words how big of a deal it is.

"I can't express enough encouragement to anyone thinking of applying. Do it. It'll be the best experience of your life."

Pressure cooker

Stasiewich is among three Edmonton-area bakers who originally made the cut. Sadiya Hashmi, 38, a homeschooling mom with an MBA and Timothy Fu, a 19-year-old University of Alberta undergrad, didn't make it to the final episode.

Stasiewich said the competition was friendly but stiff. She was feeling the heat every time she stepped into the show's signature white competition tent.

Megan Stasiewich says the pressure of competition was intense. (Megan Stasiewich/Facebook)

"Pressure was one of the biggest contenders in the whole competition," she said. "When one thing started to maybe mess up, you'd have five more cameras there watching you.

"If you flub up one thing, usually everything else usually follows suit."

When the judges demanded that competitors cook up a mini-joconde mousse cake, Stasiewich said she nearly lost it.

"It was the longest recipe I think I've ever read in my life," she said. "There were like 5,000 steps for it.

"You had to make homemade jelly which was like Jell-O but homemade which, who does that? And then mousse, homemade from scratch.

"That was the hardest part. I didn't even know what it was."

While the winner of the television series will remain a closely-guarded secret until Wednesday, Stasiewich and her family already know the outcome.

"My mom and my dad were so flabbergastedly excited for me through this whole journey that they're the ones I've really had to keep a close eye on," she said.

"My three children are easier to control than my excited, loving parents."

The season finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on CBC, the CBC TV streaming app and cbc.ca/watch.