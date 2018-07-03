'Have a heart': Grande Prairie woman pleads for return of disabled son's stolen tricycle

A Grande Prairie woman is pleading for the return of her teenage son's customized tricycle.

Debbie Coristine estimates replacing the customized model would cost between $2,000 and $3,000.

Her son, Kobe, was diagnosed in 2016 with Friedreich's ataxia, a genetic disorder that affects his co-ordination, balance and strength.

The tricycle disappeared from the family garage on Tuesday in Grande Prairie. (Supplied/Debbie Coristine) Kobe, 16, can no longer walk without assistance. He does not qualify for a drivers licence and uses the tricycle to get around.

"He's trying to hold onto his independence for as long as he can," Coristine said. "With any 16-year-old kid, they don't really want to have to be reliant on a cane or a walker or even a wheelchair. The bike helps him out — it's just him able to do something on his own."

Kobe's father discovered the theft Tuesday morning. Someone had rummaged through his vehicle and found a remote control for the garage door.

There were other bicycles in the garage, but the three-wheel model was the only one taken, Coristine said.

Debbie Coristine with her son, Kobe, whose special tricycle was stolen in Grande Prairie on Tuesday. (Supplied/Debbie Coristine)

The family is not looking for handouts and will replace the bike if it isn't found or returned, she said.

She has reported the theft to Grande Prairie RCMP and is asking anyone with information to contact the detachment.

"All we want is just the bike to be returned, because it's something very helpful for him. Just have a heart, return it, and we'll have no questions asked."