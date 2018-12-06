Stolen truck rammed police cruiser before shootout in Grande Prairie, ASIRT says

A shootout with police in Grande Prairie earlier this week that left one man wounded began after a stolen truck rammed an RCMP cruiser, ASIRT said in a news release.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating the circumstances of Tuesday's early-morning exchange of gunfire between RCMP officers and two men.

It started at about 4 a.m., while RCMP officers were following a GMC Sierra truck with two men inside, ASIRT said.

Near 99th Street and 141st Avenue, the driver of the truck stopped, then backed up at high speed and rammed the front end of one police vehicle, the news release said.

"A confrontation occurred between the occupants of the vehicle and RCMP officers that, based on the evidence gathered to date, led to an exchange of gunfire between the two men and police," ASIRT said.

A 21-year-old man, thought to have been driving the stolen truck, was wounded in the leg and shoulder. He was arrested and taken to hospital.

The 29-year-old male passenger, who was not injured, was also arrested.

No one else was injured.

Two sawed-off, long-barrelled firearms were recovered at the scene, the news release said.

Part of ASIRT's mandate is to investigation incidents involving police that result in serious injury or death.