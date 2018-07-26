Grande Prairie school vice principal charged with sexual assault

A vice principal at a public school in Grande Prairie is facing sexual assault charges after three students said they were touched inappropriately, RCMP say.

The female students reported the incidents, which allegedly occurred during the latter part of the school year, to police on June 1.

Raymond Sylvester, 55, was arrested on June 27 and charged with sexual assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Grande Prairie on Aug. 22.