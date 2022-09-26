Alberta woman home from trip to pay last respects to the Queen

Bernadette Christie is a royal watcher who is willing to go the extra mile — and bring a sleeping bag, to boot.

No surprise then that minutes after learning about Queen Elizabeth II's passing earlier this month, the Grande Prairie woman had booked a plane ticket for her final trip to see the Queen.

"All the others were joyous occasions — weddings and jubilees," said the 68-year-old, whose most recent trip to London had been in June for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. "And planned."

Christie was born in England but moved to Canada as a child with her family in 1957. Her first time seeing the Queen in person was in 1959 when she went with her mother to watch a parade during the Alberta leg of Her Majesty's royal tour of Canada.

"That was kind of the beginning of realizing the Queen had to be somebody really important," Christie said.

Camping out

So important that four days after the Queen's death was announced on Sept. 8, Christie arrived at London's Heathrow Airport. Her first stop was to the home of her aunt to pick up her royal watcher essentials kit, which includes a tent, cot and sleeping bag.

"Everything I need is there already. So I just pick up my stuff and then hit the street," Christie said.

Armed with her camping gear and plenty of Canadian flags, Christie set up camp for five days on the mall near Buckingham Palace. She tented on the street to ensure she'd get the best view on the day of the funeral.

"If you don't have the front row, there's no point in going," she said. "The crowd could be 20 to 40 people deep."

Christie sleeps along a fence barricade as she and others camp out overnight to watch the Queen's funeral ceremonies unfold near the gates of Buckingham Palace. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

Although she travelled to London by herself, Christie quickly found her "little club" of fellow royal watchers, a group of about a half-dozen women that she'd met in June.

"We all know each other by first name. We share food and experiences and we look after each other's stuff when somebody goes to the washroom or out for a walk," Christie said.

Royal watchers were only allowed to set up their tents between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. Christie said she only slept two to three hours at night.

Christie wears a Canadian flag and shares snacks with fellow royal watchers who also camped near Buckingham Palace. (Submitted by Bernadette Christie)

During the period leading up to the funeral on Sept. 19, Christie made a trek to Westminster Hall to see the Queen lying in state.

"I just cried the whole time I was in the building. And then again when the coffin passed," Christie said.

After her emotional camping trip, Christie decided to treat herself. She used the last of her cash for a hotel room with a comfortable bed on her final night in London.

Staying in a tent for the majority of her trip made the trip very inexpensive, she said. Christie estimates her week in London cost less than $300.

Christie hopes to camp out next summer for the coronation of King Charles. However, she says that could be her last royal watcher excursion.

"I'm going for the coronation. And then I'm done."