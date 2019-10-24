Grande Prairie RCMP investigating after youth with knife threatens other students

RCMP in Grande Prairie, Alta., say a high school was put on lockdown Thursday after staff reported a student had threatened other students with a knife.

Police responded to a report of a lockdown at Peace Wapiti Academy around 1 p.m., RCMP said in a news release.

"RCMP attended the scene immediately and quickly identified the 14-year-old male youth involved," the news release said. "Police gained control of the situation, deeming no further threats to the school."

Shortly after 2 p.m., the lockdown was lifted. Police continue to investigate the incident.

While police were responding to Peace Wapiti Academy, RCMP got a 911 call about a second threat at a neighbouring K-8 school.

Police were told a person was walking near Harry Balfour School with a firearm and that the school was in lockdown.

Investigation revealed the complaint to be false, RCMP said. The school was not in lockdown and there were no threats to the school of neighbourhood.

The second incident is also under investigation.