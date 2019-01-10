Cash, drugs, guns recovered in Grande Prairie drug bust

Cash, firearms and more than $600,000 in illegal drugs were seized Tuesday by Grande Prairie RCMP after police were tipped off about a possible drug house.

The drugs and other illegal items were found in an apartment on the west side of the city, RCMP said in a news release Thursday.

About four kilograms of crystal methamphetamine, two kilograms of cocaine and 200 grams of heroin were recovered, RCMP said. Officers also found 5,500 oxycodone tablets and 950 fentanyl pills.

Almost $94,000 in cash and two hand guns were also seized, RCMP said.

The search warrant was executed after police received "information from the public" about drug activity at the property.

The investigation is ongoing, RCMP said. No further details were released by police.