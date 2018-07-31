Pilot killed after small plane crashes near Grande Prairie

RCMP in Grande Prairie have confirmed that one person was killed when a small plane crashed east of the northwestern Alberta city on Tuesday afternoon.

The pilot, a 43-year-old man from Saskatchewan, was pronounced dead at the scene. The pilot was the only person on board the ultralight plane.

RCMP said they were called to the crash, which occurred near Range Road 52, at about 2 p.m., along with other emergency crews.

The cause of the crash will be investigated by the Transportation Safety Board of Canada.

Grande Prairie is 389 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.