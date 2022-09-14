Peace Country gems: 6 surprises unearthed in Grande Prairie

Today the CBC is opening a new bureau in the Peace Country.

Video journalist Luke Ettinger will be based at the Grande Prairie Public Library at 9839 103rd Ave., sharing stories from the Peace Country on web, radio and television.

A public launch is taking place today between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the library. As part of our coverage, here are a few fun facts about the community.

A giving spirit

Near the entrance to the Grande Prairie Public Library you'll find a tribute to donor Willie Janssen. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC) People help people in the Peace Country. An example of that volunteerism and philanthropy can be found at the entrance to the Grande Prairie Public Library and with the story of Willie Janssen.

Janssen was self-educated and a successful rancher in the Peace River area. It was discovered at the time of his death in 2010 that Janssen had donated more than $200,000 to his local library anonymously.

When he died, he left the library a bequest that totals almost $1 million. You can visit the Willie Janssen Discovery Room in the library to learn more.

The Millennium Sundial

When it comes to roadside landmarks, they don't get much bigger or shinier than the 12-metre sundial in a large plaza in front of Centre 2000, the hub for tourism in Grande Prairie.

The Millennium Sundial is a local landmark at 11330 and 106th St. in Grande Prairie. (Rick Bremness/CBC)

Installed to mark the passage of time for the millennium, the dial recently got an upgrade.

A new light-up feature was added in 2020 to mark the sundial's 20th anniversary. These days, the landmark can glow in an array of colours to mark different events and occasions.

If you have time to stop and snap a selfie, know that the sundial is next to Centre 2000 in Muskoseepi Park, an oasis of parkland along Bear Creek in the middle of Grande Prairie.

Peace Country is dinosaur country

Alberta is a hotbed for dinosaurs but the Peace Country boasts a unique and impressive collection and the world-class Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum open year-round in Wembley, 20 minutes west of Grande Prairie.

In 1973, high school teacher and amateur fossil hunter Al Lakusta discovered a bonebed along Pipestone Creek.

It has turned out to be one of the richest deposits of Pachyrhinosaurus bones in North America and scientists are still unearthing surprises, including a juvenile hip bone of a Pachyrhinosaurus, along with some vertebrae, ribs and foot bones just this summer.

The curator of the Philip J. Currie Dinosaur Museum, Emily Bamforth, working on the fossil dig site at Pipestone Creek bonebed near Wembley, Alta. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

You can see more from Grande Prairie on this week's edition of Our Edmonton, Saturday at 10 a.m., Sunday at noon and 11 a.m. Monday on CBC TV and CBC Gem.

Country music

They do country in a big way in the Peace Country with such notable names as Tenille Townes and Carolyn Dawn Johnson hailing from the region. Townes took home five awards this week at the Canadian Country Music Association Awards in Calgary.

Grande Prairie has game

Grande Prairie has played host to large sporting events including the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in 1979 and the Canada Games in 1995. That event was televised nationally on CBC Television.

The city also welcomed athletes for the 2010 Arctic Winter Games. The Alberta Winter Games were held here in 1980 and will return to Grande Prairie in 2024 with locations like the Eastlink Centre taking part.

General manager Angela Redding stands poolside at the Eastlink Centre in Grande Prairie. (Adrienne Lamb/CBC)

Swan City

You'll see the swan on signs around Grande Prairie. When the city received its charter in 1958, it was declared the "Home of the Trumpeter Swan." The community is on a migratory route and near summer nesting grounds of the graceful and majestic birds.

The population of the City of Grande Prairie is now about 68,000. The city is a regional hub for oil and gas, forestry, agriculture and retail. Grande Prairie is on Treaty 8 territory, the ancestral and present-day home to many First Nations, Métis, and Inuit people.