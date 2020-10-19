Grande Praire RCMP issue warning following multiple overdoses

Grande Prairie RCMP is warning the public about a lethal combination of drugs hitting the streets.

The warning came after RCMP responded to a residence regarding multiple suspected drug overdoses early Sunday morning.

Emergency medical services were already on scene when RCMP attended and confirmed that two men had died. Three other men and one woman were transported to hospital due to their condition.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the drugs taken were a crystalized bluish/purple substance.

Police say they would like to bring awareness to local residents of the possibility that street level drugs in the area may be unknowingly laced with drugs, such as fentanyl, carfentanil, 2-Fluorordeschloroketamine, or methamphetamines.

However, RCMP have not tested to confirm what the substances consumed by the individuals were.

"Something was consumed. There is possibility that something else was there," Sgt. Shawn Graham told CBC News on Sunday.

"You don't see that happening frequently like that, so that's why it's important to get it out there."

On Sept. 22, Grande Prairie RCMP had sent a previous drug alert after laboratory analysis on a seized batch of drugs confirmed that they contained other substances.

In July 2020, RCMP were conducting an investigation following a traffic stop, and seized a substance believed to be fentanyl.

The suspected fentanyl was sent to a Health Canada laboratory for analysis. The results of analysis indicated the substance contained fentanyl, MDMA, cocaine, methamphetamin, caffeine and 2-Fluorordeschloroketamine.

"These substances could represent a threat to people handling it without taking the appropriate health and safety precautions," Graham said.

"And there certainly is an increased risk when different drugs are combined with each other and users are unaware of the content of the drugs that they're consuming."

He said people using drugs need to take safety precautions. "That means to have things on hand like the naloxone and things like that, that would be appropriate, as well as other people around," he said.

He said RCMP is currently investigating the matter.