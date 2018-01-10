Pink, purple pills on Grande Prairie streets linked to string of overdoses

Purple and pink pills suspected to be heroin have been linked to 14 overdoses in Grande Prairie over the last four days, police and the province say.

Grande Prairie RCMP and Alberta Health Services issued a public warning Tuesday after emergency crews responded to 14 overdose calls.

Police investigators uncovered a common trend that linked the cases to pills thought to be heroin, RCMP said in a news release.

People should exercise "extreme caution" when buying illegals drugs, police said.

"With the rise of new and more dangerous drugs, it is crucial to understand the risks you are taking," said Grande Prairie RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Maria Ogden.

"The purity and potency of illegal substances is always a factor in overdoses."

Grande Prairie had the highest per-capita opioid overdose death rate in the province last year, according to data from Alberta Health.

RCMP in the northern Alberta city are urging people not to take street drugs when alone and to carry naloxone kits.

Those experiencing an overdose can show the following symptoms:

breathing slowly or not at all;

nails and/or lips turn blue;

choking or vomiting;

making gurgling sounds, and;

skin feels cold and clammy.

Naloxone kits are available at pharmacies, community clinics and emergency departments, police said.