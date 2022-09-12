On-demand service replaces some regular routes as Grande Prairie redesigns transit

Grande Prairie's transit redesign has tapped into new technology, but some riders say there are still bugs to work out.

Some transit users, like Gerald Harding, have found themselves running behind since the changes when into place on Aug. 6.

The redesign includes new service to the Grande Prairie Regional Hospital, where Harding needed to go. After waiting almost an hour downtown for a bus, Harding said he would be late for his medical appointment.

"But that's how the buses run now," Harding said. "We could get around a lot easier before they redesigned it."

Amid changes to schedules and routes last month, the city about 450 kilometres northwest of Edmonton also joined a growing number of transit systems implementing on-demand rides.

In outlying areas of the city, transit users can now order a bus online, through the Grande Prairie My Ride app or by calling 780-830-RIDE (7433).

Moving on-demand

"The on-demand service allows us to integrate between traditional transit and still serve the needs of people at peak hours or certain times," Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton said in an interview.

"There's enough demand there, but not enough demand to have a full bus."

The on-demand service replaced scheduled service in seven neighbourhoods the city identified as having lower ridership. In addition, six neighbourhoods that now have access to on-demand buses previously did not have any transit service.

Even with the transit coverage expansion, the city estimates utilizing on-demand could save around $100,000 annually. Overall, Grande Prairie spent $3.3 million on transit in 2021 to serve a population of about 68,000 people.

"The on-demand service absolutely is a financial savings," Clayton said.

Gerald Harding found himself waiting around an hour longer than expected when using the Grande Prairie bus system on Sept 9. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

David Cooper is a principal with Leading Mobility, a transportation planning firm that works with municipalities across the province.

Along with major centres like Calgary, Cooper has worked with smaller cities including Airdrie, Alta. The city of 77,000 has a similar population to Grande Prairie and both implemented on-demand service this summer.

Cooper said ordering a bus is not a new phenomenon but there is renewed interest among municipalities.

"There's been a significant expansion of on-demand in the last two years largely because of the pandemic but also the technology matured significantly," Cooper said.

Better technology has helped make on-demand more practical to implement, he said.

"The algorithm on the app will say, OK? At this time period of the day, I have all these trip requests and then creates a route to basically pick up people and take them to like a transit hub."

Edmonton added on-demand service as a pilot project in 2021 during a larger transit redesign. The city billed it's on-demand network of buses as the largest of its kind in Canada. Edmonton expanded the service this year.

The implementation of the bus-ordering service is in addition to new routes and schedules across Grande Prairie.

Passengers have given the transit redesign a mixed reaction.

Here comes another bus, but that ain't the one we need. - Gerald Harding, transit user

"We're hearing from certain riders on certain routes that the redesign is going great," Clayton said.

"We're also hearing from other riders that, you know, these connections don't quite work and it's making me late for work or it's making me late for my transfer."

The city says it's working to alleviate issues in the new system.

"We have management and different people from our department riding transit to see, OK, why is it not connecting?" Clayton said.

The Grande Prairie transit system redesign went into effect in August, but some riders say the new system is slower. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Harding hopes there will be scheduling solutions for riders like him before winter weather sets in.

"I need sunshine. I need the fresh air, but I sure wouldn't want to sit here when it's bad," he said.

"Here comes another bus, but that ain't the one we need."