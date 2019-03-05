2 Alberta men killed in separate workplace incidents Monday
First incident was south of Grande Prairie, second was in Leduc
Alberta Occupational Health and Safety officials are investigating the deaths of two men Monday in workplace accidents, one south of Grande Prairie and the other in Leduc.
On Monday afternoon, Leduc RCMP, firefighters, EMS and an air ambulance were dispatched to a workplace accident in Leduc.
A 45-year-old man died. No one else was injured in the accident.
The man was killed in a fall, OHS spokesperson Trent Bancarz told CBC News on Tuesday.
No additional details have been provided by OHS officials.
Around 9 a.m. Monday, a 37-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle at a business on a rural property about 20 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.
The vehicle was backing up when it hit the worker, RCMP Cpl. Maria Ogden said.
An RCMP forensic collision reconstructionist and forensic identification personnel are involved in the collision investigation. Police have reconstructed what happened by looking at tire tracks, Ogden said.
Grande Prairie RCMP said they are unable to release the name of the dead man.
