Man dead after jet boat capsizes near Grande Prairie

One man is dead after a jet boat capsized Monday afternoon in Bear Creek south of Grande Prairie.

Grande Prairie rural RCMP and emergency services responded at about 2:30 p.m. to a call about an overturned boat south of the city near Highway 668.

Two men were travelling down the creek when the boat hit strong rapids and capsized, Grande Prairie RCMP said Tuesday in a news release.

A 42-year-old man swam to shore and notified emergency crews, police said.

The second man, aged 45, was recovered from the water and taken to hospital by air ambulance, where he was pronounced dead.

The names of the two men will not be released, police said.

RCMP said they continue to investigate. The boat has not yet been recovered.