RCMP are urging people to avoid a neighbourhood in southeast Grande Prairie, Alta., where a man who may be armed has barricaded himself inside a home.

RCMP in Grande Prairie, Alta., are asking residents to avoid the Countryside South neighbourhood where a man has barricaded himself inside a home. (CBC)

Officers are at the scene of the "unfolding event" on 65th Avenue in the Countryside South neighbourhood, RCMP said in a news release issued shortly before 5 a.m. local time.

RCMP said the man may be armed.

Some roads in the residential neighbourhood have been blocked off and traffic is being rerouted in the area. 

"While the public is not believed to be in danger, RCMP are currently asking residents in the area to stay in their homes or stay away from the area," police said in a statement. 

