Northern Alberta junior hockey team loan deferred by city council

Grande Prairie city council is giving the local Alberta Junior Hockey League team a break on loan repayments.

Last month, the Grande Prairie Storm asked the Invest GP committee to consider fiscal aid. The Storm racked up $310,000 in debt over the pandemic, according to the team's June 20 presentation.

On June 26, the city waived about $65,000 in ice fees for the hockey development program and 2023/24 Storm games at the Bonnetts Energy Centre. Council also asked staff to bring back additional information about forgiving or amending the loan, which has $158,000 left owing to the city.

On Monday, city council approved a three-year interest-free payment deferral on the outstanding loan.

Loan remains

Grande Prairie Mayor Jackie Clayton said council was happy to provide the reprieve.

"It'll give them a break from the stress of making those payments. However, recognizing that the loan is still there, the expectation is that the loan will be paid off," Clayton said.

Repayments will resume in July 2026.

Nicole Menzies, the Storm executive director, said the pandemic led to losses in ticket sales and corporate advertising revenue for the community-owned team.

"This puts us in a great position to really focus on nurturing those community relationships. Nurturing those relationships with our sponsors and corporate advertisers, and really helps us kind of get focused moving forward," Menzies said.

Despite about $1.3 million in revenue last season, the team was still operating in the red.

Menzies said the team will look at every option over the next three years. However, she said reintroducing player fees could add an additional challenge to recruitment. AJHL teams, including the Storm, temporarily implemented player fees to cover the costs when there was an absence of revenue from ticket sales during the pandemic.

"It's not something that we are looking at this year and it's hopefully something that we'll never have to implement because… we do have a challenge being this far north."

The Grande Prairie Storm earned a playoff spot last season, but were eliminated in the first round.

Still, the organization was among the top teams in the league for attendance, regularly attracting more than 1,200 fans.

"We can't wait to open the doors," Menzies said.

"We've made some really cool new changes to what the game day is going to look like."

Menzies said they hope to hold an intermission fitness class to get fans in the arena on their feet. She said that will be on top of ongoing partnerships with companies and featuring minor hockey players on the ice between periods.

The Grande Prairie Storm are scheduled to return to the ice for their home opener on Sept. 22 at the Bonnetts Energy Centre.