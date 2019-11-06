RCMP investigating 20-vehicle crash on Highway 2 north of Grande Prairie

Grande Prairie RCMP have re-opened Highway 2, north of the city, following a 20-vehicle collision Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Highway 2, north of Emerson Trail, about 20 kilometres north of Grande Prairie.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 2 were blocked for more than an hour and detours were set up.

STARS air ambulance tweeted Wednesday morning that it has been dispatched to an emergency in the area.

Police said they will provide more information when it becomes available.