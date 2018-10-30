Grande Prairie RCMP seek suspect after fatal hit-and-run

Grande Prairie RCMP are searching for a suspect after a 26-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Monday night.

Police responded to a collision at the intersection of 100th Street and 68th Avenue in Grande Prairie at about 10:20 p.m. A white Ford F350 collided with a small Volkswagen.

The lone occupant of the Volkswagen, a man from Edmonton, was taken to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Ford fled on foot, police said, but police dogs couldn't locate him. He's described as a caucasian male wearing black clothing, possibly with an injured arm or other injuries.

The truck was reported stolen on Oct. 15, police said.

Before the collision, police said the suspect vehicle was driving erratically on 116th Street. The vehicle didn't stop at a police traffic stop.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or its driver is asked to contact Grande Prairie RCMP.

"Even the smallest piece of information about events leading up to the collision, the collision itself or the period following the collision may be valuable to the investigation," police said in a news release Tuesday.