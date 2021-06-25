Man dead after head-on collision with gravel truck in Grande Prairie

RCMP say a 26-year-old man is dead after his pickup truck collided head-on with a gravel truck in Grande Prairie Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on 108th Street just south of 68th Street at around 6:30 a.m., Grande Prairie RCMP said in a news release Thursday evening.

The preliminary investigation indicates a southbound pickup truck was passing another vehicle when it collided with a northbound gravel truck, RCMP said.

The 26-year-old driver, the lone occupant of the pickup, was declared dead on scene, RCMP said. The driver of the gravel truck, who was also travelling alone, was treated at the scene for non-life threatening injuries.

The intersection has since reopened. RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Shawn Graham said the cause of the crash is still under investigation but speed is considered a factor.