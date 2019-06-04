Grande Prairie trucker pleads guilty to dangerous driving in fatal crash

A truck driver from Grande Prairie pleaded guilty to two charges of dangerous driving after a crash in 2017 that killed a man and injured a young woman.

Tyrel Burton sat with his head down and his shoulders slumped in the Court of Queen's Bench in Fort McMurray as Crown prosecutor Scott Niblock read out the facts of the case.

On Feb. 11, 2017, Burton was driving a tractor-trailer north on Highway 63 when he approached the intersection with Mackenzie Boulevard at an "excessive rate of speed," Niblock said.

Burton failed to stop and rear-ended a lineup of vehicles parked at the intersection.

David Caldwell, 65, was killed and a 16-year-old girl was injured.

The teen suffered neck and back injuries making it difficult to walk, though she has since largely recovered.

Burton was originally charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death and one count of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of dangerous driving causing death and dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Justice Avril Inglis accepted the guilty plea. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 4.

No agreed statement of facts was issued into evidence.