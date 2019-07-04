Man, 23, dies after his SUV collides with a semi-truck near Grande Prairie

A 23-year-old man has died after a semi-truck collided with his SUV near Grande Prairie on Wednesday, police said.

Just before 1 p.m., police were called to the collision on Highway 40 near Township Road 700, which is approximately 20 kilometres south of Grande Prairie.

The semi-truck was heading north on the highway and the SUV was travelling in the opposite direction, RCMP said in a release.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation, Grande Prairie RCMP confirmed.

The 39-year-old man who was driving the semi-truck was brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The collision caused the semi and its trailer to block the highway in both directions for several hours.

Occupational Health and Safety has been notified of the collision, RCMP said.

The names of the individuals involved in the collision will not be released by Grande Prairie RCMP.