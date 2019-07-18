Pulling together: Grande Prairie family shares passion for arm wrestling

Some families love hockey or soccer, but for Sean and Jennifer McCallum and their two sons Logan and Garrett, it's arm wrestling.

All four members of the Grande Prairie family competed at the 2019 Canadian Armwrestling Championships last week in Edmonton and took home their fair share of hardware.

"The boys are good at it. She's good at it. They all had a natural take to it," said Sean McCallum, in an interview on CBC Edmonton's Radio Active on Wednesday.

Logan, 17, won gold in the 80-kilogram under-18 boys group in both right and left arm categories.

"He arm wrestles the same way as I do," said Sean. "I want to coach him to do it better. But he pulls just like I do ... he's a brute."

Jennifer, Logan, Sean and Garrett McCallum competed at the 2019 Canadian Armwrestling Championships in Edmonton. (Submitted by Jennifer McCallum)

"We're always pulling wrenches in the shop so he's got a lot stronger hands and forearms than a lot of the young guys his age."

Jennifer competed in the masters women's 70-kilogram class and won silver and bronze for right and left arms, respectively.

"It's something we all really like doing," said Sean, who came in sixth and eighth place in the 90-kilogram masters men's category.

"That was a nutso class," he said, listing competitors like Mark McPhail of Nova Scotia and Alberta's Fraser Benoit.

"They're dominant, dominant forces for like the last 10, 15 years. And they're just top of the food chain."

Arm wrestling has come a long way from just tough guys challenging each other at the bar after a night of drinking, said Jeff Frank, president of the Alberta Armsport Association.

Jeff Frank is president of the Alberta Armsport Association. (Submitted by Jeff Frank)

The sport now includes children as young as four, and in clubs like Grande Prairie's Northern Twistmasters, competitive arm wrestlers well over 60. It's not uncommon for entire families to get involved in arm wrestling.

"It's very rare where you see only one member of a family," said Frank. "The camaraderie between arm wrestlers is probably the most respectful ... They're very, very respectful and you usually see the whole family involved."

This year's national competition was held at West Edmonton Mall and featured more than 600 competitors.

"The venues are being picked more strategically so that we can show what we do to a more diverse group of people," said Frank. "it's not just bar rooms anymore."

Today the sport is a family affair —and the McCallums couldn't be happier.

"We're actually really good training buddies," said Garrett, 14.

Sean, who works in the oil industry, arm wrestled as a child growing up in Saskatchewan and entered that province's arm wrestling championship at age 20, on a dare from his rig crew. He took second and third place.

The sport fell by the wayside in his life until the release of reality television show Game of Arms five years ago. The show rekindled his passion for arm wrestling.

"I can't play hockey anymore. So I wanted to get into something," said Sean. "I'm 43 years old and it gives you something to challenge yourself. Something to take care of yourself, a good reason. And now I got two strong boys that want to practice with dad so dad better keep up."

He's glad that his wife and sons rolled up their sleeves to follow in his footsteps as he returned to the world of arm wrestling.

"Technically they're very sound and they put their 110 per cent effort all the time," said Sean.