Man found not criminally responsible for work camp killings still a safety risk: report

A report says a man found not criminally responsible in November for the stabbing deaths of two people at a northwest Alberta work camp is not entitled to an absolute discharge.

Daniel Goodridge had pleaded not guilty due to a mental disorder to charges of first-degree murder, assault with a weapon and interfering with human remains.

He killed David Derksen, who was 37, and 50-year-old Hally Dubois at a Canada North oilfield site near Fox Creek in 2015.

The Alberta Review Board met in December to determine if and how long Goodridge, who has schizophrenia, should be detained.

The board's report, based on the findings of his treatment team, says he is still a threat to public safety and will remain in custody at Alberta Hospital in Edmonton.

The report notes that he had no community support, a job, a place to live, or any psychiatric care or any other professional services.

"His stress level would increase in the face of no established support," the report says.

"It might be expected that in unstable circumstances he would lose insight, stop treatment and in a decompensated mental state, he would eventually become violent.

"The treatment team believes Mr. Goodridge currently poses a significant threat to the safety of the public."

Dave Derksen (left), 37 and Hally Dubois (right), 50, were stabbed to death at a work camp outside Fox Creek on June 30, 2015 (Supplied )

The report says at the discretion of his treatment team Goodridge could have ground privileges at the hospital and visits to Edmonton under the supervision of staff or a responsible adult.

During his trial, experts testified that Goodridge had been hearing voices and believed his co-workers wanted to assault him.

The trial heard that Goodridge stabbed Derksen more than 70 times, cut off parts of his body and set him on fire. Some of his remains were never found.

Witnesses said Dubois had tried to help Derksen. Her body was found curled up in a trailer. She had been stabbed or cut 11 times.

Some workers hid in their rooms while others fled into the bush as Goodridge ran around the remote property with a large knife.

When RCMP arrived, Goodridge refused to drop the knife and lunged at an officer. Mounties fired 12 shots and wounded Goodridge.

With files from CJXX