Grande Cache businesses seek tourism ideas to boost awareness of their 'secret jewel'

Tourism operators in the Alberta Northern Rockies region hope to cash in on plans to grow the sector outside of legacy destinations in the province like Banff and Jasper.

In Grande Cache, Alta., a hamlet situated among the mountains peaks about 450 kilometres west of Edmonton, the vacancy lights have been glowing nonstop this year, according to Jean Bourdua, who owns the community's Grande Cache Hotel and Johnny Canoe Hotel.

Despite the mountain views, room occupancy is hovering below the provincial average, he said. Fewer than 45 per cent of his rooms have been booked this year.

"If Grande Cache is not able to maintain its occupancy, it's going to be very difficult for us to create some wealth and pay our bills," Bourdua told CBC News.

The Northern Rockies, one of six Alberta regions including the Canadian Badlands and Lakeland area, extends along Highway 16 from the foothills east of Edson to the B.C. boundary and north to the Kakwa Wildland Provincial Park.

It was designated as a tourism development zone by Travel Alberta, as part of a plan to attract more tourists to destinations outside of the national parks and double provincial tourism dollars spent to $20 billion by 2035.

'A secret jewel'

"It's a secret jewel of the Rockies that needs to be developed in order for us to prosper and to increase the level of amenities and services for [those of] us living in Grande Cache," Bourdua said.

Bourdua is brainstorming big ideas that he thinks will attract people to Grande Cache.

"We need to be erecting a gondola on top of Grande Mountain. We need to be building and developing a world-class golf course with a proper alpine village."

Bourdua said local government support will be needed to go ahead with a large capital project to attract tourists. .

Jean Bourdua owns and operates Grande Cache Hotel and Johnny Canoe Hotel. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Tyler Olsen is the reeve of the Municipal District of Greenview, which absorbed Grande Cache after the residents voted to dissolve the town in 2018.

Olsen, who also represents a Grande Cache ward, said replacing aging infrastructure like the wastewater treatment plant ranks above a large-scale tourist attraction.

"When it comes to priority, flushing our toilets is a high priority because if you don't have those infrastructure, no one's going to stick around," Olsen said in an interview with CBC News.

Around 19,000 visitors went through Grande Cache in 2022, according to data shared by the MD in April.

Olsen said that matches pre-pandemic levels from 2018 and 2019. He said the number of visitors is expected to be around 22,000 in 2023, which represents a return to visitor numbers that Grande Cache hasn't seen for five years.

The lookout at Sulphur Gates Provincial Recreation Area near Grande Cache, Alta. (Luke Ettinger/CBC)

Gina Goldie, general manager of Wild Blue Yonder Rafting, said visits to their Grande Cache business peaked almost 15 years ago.

"We haven't seen the community really take off as a destination," Goldie said in an interview with CBC News.

Goldie said there are tourists looking for a quiet mountain destination like Grande Cache.

"I don't think it's a huge leap," Goldie said.

Goldie said Grande Cache could also be another option for tourists when Jasper is too busy. However, she said those potential dollars are often being sent north into B.C.

"And we were just like, 'Hey, you know, like send them our way,'" Goldie said.

"But again, that's a lack of awareness, right?"